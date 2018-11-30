MILTON (CBS) – Police are using video of a wild crash in Milton Sunday night to remind drivers to obey traffic laws.

The Milton Police Department posted video to their Facebook page Friday of the collision that happened just before 11:30 p.m. A car traveling down Centre Street is seen running a red light and hitting two vehicles in the intersection at Reedsdale Road. The car then careens into a traffic light pole, bringing it down.

The crash didn’t result in any serious injuries, but police hope it serves as a lesson.

“We hope this video will serve as a reminder for all operators to please obey traffic laws for the safety of all,” police said. “This collision could have been avoided if the motorist exercised more care.”