BOSTON (CBS) — Johnny Boychuk was always praised for being a great teammate during his time in Boston. That hasn’t changed now that the defenseman wears a different sweater.

On Thursday night, with Boychuk’s Islanders paying Boston a visit, the former B’s blue liner played tooth fairy for one of his former teammates. David Krejci lost at least one tooth on a second period hit by New York’s Thomas Hickey. Krejci made his way to the Boston bench following the collision, but left the chiclet behind.

That’s where Boychuk came in. During the stoppage of play, Boychuk skated around the area that Krejci got hit and located the tooth. He then delivered it to the Boston bench so Krejci could have it back — either to have it put back in later or to place it under his pillow after the game.

Johnny Boychuk picked up David Krejci’s lost teeth and hand-delivered them to the Bruins bench pic.twitter.com/b9f1B3jBoq — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2018

Boychuk and Krejci were teammates in Boston from 2008-2014, and as we saw Thursday night, are still pretty good friends. You don’t pick up someone’s tooth unless you’re pals, that’s for sure.

While it was certainly a nice gesture from Boychuk, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy found it a little odd, as did some of Boston’s players.

“I love Johnny. He’s a good guy. But that’s just weird,” Cassidy said following Boston’s 2-1 shootout victory.

“I didn’t even know what he was picking up, to be honest. I thought he was being a clown like he typically is,” said defenseman Torey Krug. “After I found out it was his teeth it was pretty gross.”

Though some of his former teamamtes are a little grossed out by the gesture. Boychuk has to be the favorite to win this year’s Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship after Thursday’s night’s delivery.