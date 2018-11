HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (CBS) – A rainy fall is causing problems for a second local Christmas tree farm.

Tonry Christmas Tree Farm in Hampton Falls, NH says it won’t be open this weekend.

They posted on Facebook, saying the majority of their parking lots and roads are under water.

They hope to be back up and running Thursday.

The rain also forced a tree farm in Harvard, Mass. to close early for the season.