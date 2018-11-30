BOSTON (CBS) — Free agent closer Craig Kimbrel is going to get a lot of money this winter.

But he also wants quite a bit of term on whatever monster deal he signs, according the ESPN’s Buster Olney.

Teams being told that in initial ask, All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel is looking for a six-year deal. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 30, 2018

A 30-year-old closer asking for a six-year deal and actually getting a six-year deal are two separate things. Kimbrel certainly has some ridiculous numbers for his career, but he showed signs of slowing down last season, posting the second-highest ERA of his career at 2.74. He notched 42 saves during the regular season but struggled in the playoffs, when his his ERA ballooned to 5.91. Kimbrel recorded a save in his first five appearances throughout the ALDS and ALCS, but surrendered at least one run in four of those five games before regaining his control in the World Series.

Kimbrel has 108 saves over his three years with the Red Sox, and the team is interested in bringing him back. But Kimbrel will turn 31 during next season and Dave Dombrowski likely won’t be dishing out a six-year deal for a closer on the wrong side of 30.

Kimbrel may indeed get the six-year deal he’s seeking, because some teams love to win the offseason by shelling out monster contracts. But his demands will probably be too rich, both in value and term, for the Red Sox,