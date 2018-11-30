BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ injury report on Friday was a lonely one.

Only tight end Dwayne Allen has been ruled out for Sunday’s tilt against the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium. Elsewhere, defensive end Trey Flowers did not practice on Friday with a non-injury related matter (likely that pesky flu bug that has been making its way around the New England locker room).

But after that, it’s all about which players were removed from the injury report: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman (and Nate Ebner too, but he doesn’t carry the same clout as the aforementioned three).

Both Brady and Ebner were limited on Wednesday and Thursday with knee ailments. Gronkowski was taken off the practice report on Wednesday but was back on Thursday’s report, once again limited with the back and knee injuries that kept him out of three of New England’s last five games. Edelman was a full participant in this week’s previous two practice sessions, listed with a foot injury.

Now that they’ve all been removed completely from the report, it would indeed appear that the Patriots are getting healthy at just the right time. They are also expected to get Rex Burkhead back this weekend after the running back landing on IR after suffering a neck injury back in Week 3.

As for the Vikings, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Xavier Rhodes are both questionable for Sunday’s clash, in addition to corner Mackensie Alexander and receiver Brandon Zylstra. Diggs and Rhodes were both limited at Friday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.

Minnesota also ruled out wide receiver Chad Beebe and tight end David Morgan.