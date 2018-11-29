BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time since early October, the New England Patriots had perfect attendance at practice.

Every Patriots player was present at Thursday afternoon’s session as the team gears up for Sunday’s showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium. That includes tight end Dwayne Allen, who was limited in the session after missing several weeks with a knee injury.

This marks the first time since Oct. 10 that the Patriots have had perfect attendance at a practice session.

That being said, there is some mild concern when it comes to who is back on the injury report. That would be tight end Rob Gronkowski, who returned to the injury report (once again limited with those pesky ankle and back injuries) after he was taken off entirely on Wednesday. Gronk has missed three of New England’s last five games, but looked a lot more like his usual self last Sunday against the Jets, corralling three receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown — his first score since Week 1 against Houston.

In addition to Gronk and Allen, quarterback Tom Brady (knee) and special teamer Nate Ebner (knee) were also limited during Thursday’s practice session.

For Minnesota, wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not practice for a second straight day as he works out a knee injury. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes also missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury.