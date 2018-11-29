  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ALS, Pete Frates

BOSTON (CBS) – Pete Frates’ family has created a fund to help those diagnosed with ALS.

Nancy Frates, Pete’s mother, says their mission is to help families afford home care costs for their loved ones. She says it costs $100 an hour to pay for Pete’s at-home care.

fratespresser Frates Family Creates Fund To Help Patients Living With ALS

Julie, Pete and Nancy Frates at a St. John’s Prep ceremony. (WBZ-TV)

Their goal is to raise $5 million.

Through the Ice Bucket Challenge, the former Boston College baseball player has helped raise more than $200 million for ALS research.

CLICK HERE for more information about the Frates Family Foundation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s