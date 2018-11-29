BOSTON (CBS) – Pete Frates’ family has created a fund to help those diagnosed with ALS.

Nancy Frates, Pete’s mother, says their mission is to help families afford home care costs for their loved ones. She says it costs $100 an hour to pay for Pete’s at-home care.

Their goal is to raise $5 million.

Through the Ice Bucket Challenge, the former Boston College baseball player has helped raise more than $200 million for ALS research.

CLICK HERE for more information about the Frates Family Foundation.