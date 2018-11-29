GROVELAND (CBS) – Rescuers in Groveland needed a save of their own Thursday morning when their boat capsized in a frigid river after they saved a hunter who suffered a similar fate.

A Groveland detective and firefighter raced in to help rescue the hunter and pull him to safety Thursday morning. Two firefighters then went back onto the water to get the hunter’s boat and shotgun.

That’s when their own boat capsized and they needed to be rescued.

The firefighters and hunter, identified as Jason Duggan, were taken to the hospital but released a short time later.

“My canoe’s pontoon, it has a stabilizer, caught on some debris, snapped, rolled the canoe and I went into the water. I was in the water for about an hour,” Duggan said.