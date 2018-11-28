BOSTON (CBS) – It’s something you won’t see any other month but November, police officers with beards. That’s usually against the rules, but this is No Shave November and the beards are helping them raise money to help veterans.

“Whenever we can pull 160 police departments from across New England together on one common cause, that’s an incredible opportunity,” says retired General Jack Hammond, the head of Home Base, an organization that provides much needed treatment for the unseen wounds of war, like post-traumatic stress.

Home Base is a partnership between Massachusetts General Hospital and the Red Sox Foundation. About 200 officers raised $220,000 for the cause, by donating or asking people to “sponsor” their beards for the month.

“That money directly goes to helping a hero, and a family, or even a Gold Star family like mine,” says Yarmouth Dep. Police Chief Steven Xiarhos, whose son was killed in combat in Afghanistan.

But what grows in November, must come off by December. So a lot of the cops got free shaves at the Bostonian Barbershop Wednesday.

“They are the people we should be paying attention to, our veterans, and we’re making a difference,” says Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson. “Personally, it means the world. And really, it’s the least I could do,” says Capt. Chris Francesconi of the East Providence Police Dept.

This is the fourth No Shave November event to benefit Home Base.