BOSTON (CBS) – Do you have a healthy personality?

Researchers at the University of California, Davis say they can tell you if you have one or not.

A healthy personality can have a positive effect on your health, self-esteem, how you do in school, how successful you are in your marriage, and how well you perform at work.

In this review, researchers surveyed hundreds of personality psychologists and college students and they found that both the experts and the non-experts agreed that a healthy personality carries the following traits: low levels of neuroticism, high levels of openness to feelings, warmth, positive emotions, and agreeable straightforwardness.

They also created a healthy personality scale that anyone can use to evaluate their own. It asks questions like “do you feel other people’s emotions?” and “do you have a temper?”

To take the quiz, go to blogs.ucdavis.edu/egghead/