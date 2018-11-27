BELMONT (CBS) – An MBTA commuter rail train derailed near the Belmont-Waltham line Tuesday morning.

Fitchburg line train 404 left Wachusett around 6:20 a.m. and then partially slipped off the tracks near Waverly Square around 7:30 a.m.

There has been no comment yet from the MBTA, but the agency tweeted that the train had a “mechanical issue.”

There are no reports of any injuries.

A passenger, Tom Vachon, sent photos of one of the train’s wheels off the track. He told WBZ-TV he didn’t feel the derailment.

Passengers are being put on an another train that’s due to arrive around 8:25 a.m.

The train was due in North Station at 7:42 a.m.