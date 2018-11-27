Filed Under:Lottery, Massachusetts State Lottery, Natick Mall

BRAINTREE (CBS) – The holidays are a lot happier for one Lowell woman who won big on a scratch ticket while shopping at the Natick Mall.

The Massachusetts State Lottery says Neang Peov had just started her holiday shopping at the mall over the weekend when she decided to buy some lottery tickets at the Happy Corner store by the food court. She scratched her “100X” instant ticket while still at the mall and found out she had won $4 million.

Peov and her husband Bunrith claimed their prize Monday morning at lottery headquarters. She’ll receive a one-time payment of $2,600,000 and plans to pay off her mortgage and invest in retirement.

natick mall scratch ticket winner Woman Wins $4 Million On Scratch Ticket While Holiday Shopping At Natick Mall

Scratch ticket winner Neang Peov and her husband claim their prize. (Photo credit: Massachusetts State Lottery)

The store gets $40,000 for selling the ticket.

The $10 game still has three additional $4 million prizes up for grabs.

