BRAINTREE (CBS) – The holidays are a lot happier for one Lowell woman who won big on a scratch ticket while shopping at the Natick Mall.

The Massachusetts State Lottery says Neang Peov had just started her holiday shopping at the mall over the weekend when she decided to buy some lottery tickets at the Happy Corner store by the food court. She scratched her “100X” instant ticket while still at the mall and found out she had won $4 million.

Peov and her husband Bunrith claimed their prize Monday morning at lottery headquarters. She’ll receive a one-time payment of $2,600,000 and plans to pay off her mortgage and invest in retirement.

The store gets $40,000 for selling the ticket.

The $10 game still has three additional $4 million prizes up for grabs.