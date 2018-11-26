BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are getting healthy.

The team on Monday officially activated Rex Burkhead off injured reserve, and he’ll be eligible to play this Sunday against the Vikings.

ESPN’s Field Yates first reported the news.

The Patriots are reportedly releasing tackle Matt Tobin to make room on the roster, according to Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal.

Burkhead, 28, rushed for just 86 yards on 24 carries in three injury-plagued games this year for New England before being placed on IR with a neck injury. Last year, he ran for 264 yards and five touchdowns on 64 carries and also caught 30 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with New England. The 518 yards from scrimmage and the eight touchdowns were both career highs for Burkhead.

Burkhead joins a backfield with Sony Michel and James White, as the 8-3 Patriots enter December currently as the AFC’s No. 2 seed.

The Patriots have now utilized both of their options to activate players from IR, having already activated rookie cornerback Duke Dawson.