CONCORD (CBS) — Police say a man working on the side of the road in Concord was run over and killed by a utility truck Monday.

That crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Independence and Alcott roads.

Authorities say the man was working in a construction area when a truck backed up and ran him over.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The truck driver stayed at the scene.

The incident is under investigation; no charges have been filed yet.