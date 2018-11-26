SALEM (CBS) – Dogs that managed to escape the California wildfires are set to be available for adoption in Massachusetts.

Northeast Animal Shelter says they’ve now taken in a total of 11 dogs from rescue partner Saving Gizmo’s Friends. That shelter has been “severely affected” by the devastating fires, and they need to free up space for lost and abandoned pets.

The shelter says five dogs that escaped wildfire near Thousand Oaks arrived in Boston Sunday. They’ll be up for adoption at the Salem shelter Tuesday.

A recent fundraiser by the shelter raised more than $7,000 to support rescuing the dogs from California.

Visit Northeast Animal Shelter’s website for more adoption information.