BOSTON (CBS) — He was listed as questionable, but there was never really a doubt. Tom Brady will be playing on Sunday.
The quarterback, dealing with a knee injury and an illness this week, was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, before missing Friday’s light practice. But Brady traveled with the team on Saturday, and will play on Sunday, according to Mike Giardi.
Brady arrived at MetLife Stadium on Sunday morning before 10 a.m., and surveyed the field.
In some more good news for the Patriots, Mike Reiss noted that signs are pointing in the right direction for right guard Shaq Mason to return to the field after missing time due to a calf injury. Rob Gronkowski is expected to play as well, after he missed three of the last four games.
The 41-year-old Brady has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,748 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.
Brady made 111 consecutive starts, from 2001-08, before suffering a torn knee in Week 1 of the ’08 season. He’s since made all 150 regular-season starts since 2009, only missing four starts in 2016 due to suspension. Brady’s also started all 37 Patriots postseason games since 2001.