BOSTON (CBS) — He was listed as questionable, but there was never really a doubt. Tom Brady will be playing on Sunday.

The quarterback, dealing with a knee injury and an illness this week, was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, before missing Friday’s light practice. But Brady traveled with the team on Saturday, and will play on Sunday, according to Mike Giardi.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady, limited with a knee injury and missing practice on Friday because of an illness, is set to play today, per @MikeGiardi. Source adds that the practice designations were something to monitor, but merely precautionary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2018

Brady arrived at MetLife Stadium on Sunday morning before 10 a.m., and surveyed the field.

Tom Brady making his way into MetLife stadiumhttps://t.co/rVyyoCLsIc — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) November 25, 2018

Tom Brady walks back to the locker room after checking out the playing field at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/HbUsYD5VTx — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 25, 2018

In some more good news for the Patriots, Mike Reiss noted that signs are pointing in the right direction for right guard Shaq Mason to return to the field after missing time due to a calf injury. Rob Gronkowski is expected to play as well, after he missed three of the last four games.

The Patriots have not downgraded any player on their injury report tonight, which gives them a chance to be at full strength tomorrow against the Jets. Promising sign for starting RG Shaq Mason, who has missed last 2 games (calf) but hinted he’d be back vs. Jets. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 25, 2018

The 41-year-old Brady has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,748 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Brady made 111 consecutive starts, from 2001-08, before suffering a torn knee in Week 1 of the ’08 season. He’s since made all 150 regular-season starts since 2009, only missing four starts in 2016 due to suspension. Brady’s also started all 37 Patriots postseason games since 2001.