BOSTON (CBS) — Lots of things go on in the middle of a football field that most spectators never see. On Sunday afternoon in New Jersey, fans caught a glimpse.

It came after Cordarrelle Patterson was taken down near the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter. A number of Jets were piled on top of Patterson, who had been used as a running back on the play. One of those Jets was defensive lineman Henry Anderson.

Patterson wanted Anderson to get up. Anderson didn’t appear to be in a hurry. Patterson figured out a way to expedite the process.

See for yourself.

No penalty was called on the play.

That is one way to get a player off you. Though it might result in a fine, it at least got the job done in the moment.