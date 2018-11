BOSTON (CBS) – Thanksgiving weekend, considered by many the “Super Bowl of Shopping,” continues with Small Business Saturday.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is encouraging everyone to support small businesses while they do their holiday shopping.

Walsh will help kick the day off with a stop at “The Cue” on Ericsson Street in Dorchester Center on Saturday afternoon.

After that, he’ll visit Roslindale Village Main Street ahead of the annual tree lighting there.