  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Football
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMPatriots All Access
    8:00 PMFrosty the Snowman
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Josh McCown, Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, New York Jets, NFL, Rob Gronkowski, Sam Darnold, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady was officially listed as questionable for the Patriots in their game on Sunday vs. the Jets due to a knee injury and an illness.

The quarterback appeared on the injury report Wednesday for the first time all season, listed as a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee issue. Brady was absent from Friday’s practice and then his press conference was canceled, with the addition of an illness coming in the injury report.

Brady hasn’t missed a game due to injury since the 2008 season, when he tore his knee in Week 1. That remains the only season during which Brady has ever missed time due to injury.

The Jets made it official that quarterback Sam Darnold is out due to a foot injury, meaning Josh McCown will start at quarterback for New York.

The complete injury report for both teams is below.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT
TE Dwayne Allen, knee

DOUBTFUL
No players listed

QUESTIONABLE
QB Tom Brady, knee/illness
DB Nate Ebner, knee
TE Rob Gronkowski, ankle/back
G Shaq Mason, calf
RB Sony Michel, knee

NEW YORK JETS

OUT
QB Sam Darnold, foot

DOUBTFUL
S Marcus Maye, thumb/shoulder
G James Carpenter. shoulder

QUESTIONABLE
WR Robby Anderson, ankle
LB Brandon Copeland, elbow

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s