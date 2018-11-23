BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady was officially listed as questionable for the Patriots in their game on Sunday vs. the Jets due to a knee injury and an illness.

The quarterback appeared on the injury report Wednesday for the first time all season, listed as a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee issue. Brady was absent from Friday’s practice and then his press conference was canceled, with the addition of an illness coming in the injury report.

Brady hasn’t missed a game due to injury since the 2008 season, when he tore his knee in Week 1. That remains the only season during which Brady has ever missed time due to injury.

The Jets made it official that quarterback Sam Darnold is out due to a foot injury, meaning Josh McCown will start at quarterback for New York.

The complete injury report for both teams is below.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

TE Dwayne Allen, knee

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

QB Tom Brady, knee/illness

DB Nate Ebner, knee

TE Rob Gronkowski, ankle/back

G Shaq Mason, calf

RB Sony Michel, knee

NEW YORK JETS

OUT

QB Sam Darnold, foot

DOUBTFUL

S Marcus Maye, thumb/shoulder

G James Carpenter. shoulder

QUESTIONABLE

WR Robby Anderson, ankle

LB Brandon Copeland, elbow