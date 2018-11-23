BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady was officially listed as questionable for the Patriots in their game on Sunday vs. the Jets due to a knee injury and an illness.
The quarterback appeared on the injury report Wednesday for the first time all season, listed as a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee issue. Brady was absent from Friday’s practice and then his press conference was canceled, with the addition of an illness coming in the injury report.
Brady hasn’t missed a game due to injury since the 2008 season, when he tore his knee in Week 1. That remains the only season during which Brady has ever missed time due to injury.
The Jets made it official that quarterback Sam Darnold is out due to a foot injury, meaning Josh McCown will start at quarterback for New York.
The complete injury report for both teams is below.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
OUT
TE Dwayne Allen, knee
DOUBTFUL
No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
QB Tom Brady, knee/illness
DB Nate Ebner, knee
TE Rob Gronkowski, ankle/back
G Shaq Mason, calf
RB Sony Michel, knee
NEW YORK JETS
OUT
QB Sam Darnold, foot
DOUBTFUL
S Marcus Maye, thumb/shoulder
G James Carpenter. shoulder
QUESTIONABLE
WR Robby Anderson, ankle
LB Brandon Copeland, elbow