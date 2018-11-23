REVERE (CBS) – Human remains may have been found in Revere.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said hunters found what “appear to be bones” at the rear of a North View Terrace residence in the area of the Rumney Marsh Reservation Friday morning.

Because it may be a crime scene, investigators are not releasing the exact location of the discovery site to protect any potential evidence that may be there.

The remains were brought to the Medical Examiner’s office, which “will attempt to determine whether they are, in fact, human and, if so, the cause and manner of the person’s death,” D.A. spokesman Jake Wark said in a statement.