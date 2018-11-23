  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Football
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMPatriots All Access
    8:00 PMFrosty the Snowman
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Revere, Rumney Marsh

REVERE (CBS) – Human remains may have been found in Revere.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said hunters found what “appear to be bones” at the rear of a North View Terrace residence in the area of the Rumney Marsh Reservation Friday morning.

Because it may be a crime scene, investigators are not releasing the exact location of the discovery site to protect any potential evidence that may be there.

revere Hunters Find Possible Human Bones In Revere

The Rumney Marsh Resveration is a 600-acre salt marsh located within the Saugus and Pines River Inlet. (WBZ-TV)

The remains were brought to the Medical Examiner’s office, which “will attempt to determine whether they are, in fact, human and, if so, the cause and manner of the person’s death,” D.A. spokesman Jake Wark said in a statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s