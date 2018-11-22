TAUNTON (CBS) – A wrong-way crash left one person dead and six others hurt in Taunton overnight.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 495 near exit 9.

State Police say the driver, an 84-year-old man from Foxboro, was going south on the northbound side when he struck two other cars.

He died at the scene. His name has not been made public. Six others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The road was shutdown overnight, but was reopened before sunrise.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.