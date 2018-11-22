WEATHER ALERTNear Record Cold Thanksgiving
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    12:30 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Interstate 495, Taunton, Wrong Way Driver

TAUNTON (CBS) – A wrong-way crash left one person dead and six others hurt in Taunton overnight.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 495 near exit 9.

State Police say the driver, an 84-year-old man from Foxboro, was going south on the northbound side when he struck two other cars.

taunton Wrong Way Driver Killed, 6 Hurt In Crash On I 495 In Taunton

The wrong-way driver was killed in the crash late Wednesday night. (Photo credit: Taunton Fire Department )

He died at the scene. His name has not been made public. Six others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The road was shutdown overnight, but was reopened before sunrise.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s