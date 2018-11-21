CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Two New Hampshire residents are among those sickened by a multi-state E. coli outbreak involving romaine lettuce.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned people on Tuesday to avoid eating romaine lettuce immediately following the outbreak that sickened 32 people in 11 states and 18 people in Canada.

On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said two of the cases were from the state. Two people were also sickened in Massachusetts.

The source of the romaine lettuce has not yet been identified. As a result, the CDC recommends people throw away any romaine lettuce and avoid eating it at restaurants.

Drawers and shelves where romaine lettuce was stored should also be sanitized.

“Until we know more information, we recommend people avoid eating romaine lettuce in any form,” said NH state epidemiologist, Dr. Benjamin Chan. “Contaminated foods may not look, smell, or taste different so there is no way to tell if food is contaminated. We will continue to work with the CDC to identify and investigate any individuals who develop an illness associated with this outbreak.”