PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire police chief’s home was destroyed by a fire late Tuesday night.

Flames broke out around 9:40 p.m. on Regis drive in Pelham. A garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the fire extended to the house.

The home belongs to Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark, who has held the position since 2007.

Firefighters were warned to use caution while responding to the house fire because nearby Route 38 was a “sheet of ice” due to a Tuesday storm. Efforts were stopped two times during the night due to a lack of water.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Two pet turtles were rescued from the fire.

Crews from surrounding towns helped firefighters knock down the flames. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the focus of the investigation is on the garage.