QUINCY (CBS) – A Quincy woman is now charged with murder in the death of her 11-month-old niece.

Shu Hsu, 28, of Weymouth was arrested Thursday after investigators received new information from the medical examiner, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Hsu assaulted 11-month-old Chloe Chen back on February 15, by either shaking her or hitting her in the head. The little girl died two days later at Boston Medical Center.

Hsu was charged with assault and battery on a child causing serious bodily injury back in March.

She will be arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court on the murder charge.

Hsu has a two-year-old daughter who has since been removed from their home and is staying with a relative.