WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisory, Then Frigid Thanksgiving
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chloe Chen, Quincy, Shu Hsu

QUINCY (CBS) – A Quincy woman is now charged with murder in the death of her 11-month-old niece.

Shu Hsu, 28, of Weymouth was arrested Thursday after investigators received new information from the medical examiner, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

shufenghsufull Quincy Woman Charged With Murder In Death Of 11 Month Old Niece

Shu Feng Hsu. (Image Credit: Quincy Police)

Prosecutors said Hsu assaulted 11-month-old Chloe Chen back on February 15, by either shaking her or hitting her in the head. The little girl died two days later at Boston Medical Center.

Hsu was charged with assault and battery on a child causing serious bodily injury back in March.

She will be arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court on the murder charge.

Hsu has a two-year-old daughter who has since been removed from their home and is staying with a relative.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s