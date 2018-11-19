NORTHAMPTON (CBS) – The Cannabis Control Commission got one last look inside the two marijuana retailers that will begin selling recreational marijuana on Tuesday.

“I’m impressed. Looks like a very professionally run establishment,” said CCC Chairman Steven Hoffman after touring New England Treatment Access of NETA in Northampton.

NETA and Cultivate in Leicester will both begin retail pot sales at 8am on Tuesday. The dispensaries, which already provide medical marijuana, expect long lines.

“We are certainly anticipating that we’re going to see an increase in vehicles as well as pedestrians,” Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said.

Customers must be 21 or older with a legal ID to enter the buildings. By law, they are allowed to buy a maximum of one ounce of marijuana flower or five grams of concentrate.

NETA says it will not allow the new business to disrupt its medical marijuana patients.

“We have a minimum of 35 percent of inventory on a daily basis available exclusively to patients,” NETA director of diversity Kim Napoli.

The dispensaries have touted state of the art of security inside of their facilities but Chief Kasper says she still has some questions about the rollout of legal recreational weed.

“We’re keeping our eye on impaired operation. Whether we’re going to see any impact there and youth access,” Kasper said.