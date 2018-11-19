BOSTON (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in Back Bay? According to Walk Score, this Boston neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Back Bay is currently hovering around $2,650.

So, what might you expect to find if you’ve got a budget of $3,800 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

240 Commonwealth Ave., #501

Listed at $3,800/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 240 Commonwealth Ave., #501.

In the furnished unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, hardwood floors and a renovated kitchen. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

271 Dartmouth St., #1g

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 271 Dartmouth St., #1g. It’s also listed for $3,800/month for its 620 square feet of space.

The furnished unit features hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. The building has on-site laundry and a roof deck. Animals are not welcome.

30 Dalton St., #404

Here’s a 655-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 30 Dalton St., #404 that’s going for $3,750/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building has on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and concierge service. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

