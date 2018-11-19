  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:1903 World Series, Boston Red Sox, World Series

BOSTON (CBS) — A piece of Boston’s World Series history has been sold for a huge price.

A program from the first World Series in baseball history was auctioned off Friday by Huggins & Scott Auctions for $228,780. It was expected to sell for between $150,000-$250,000.

worldseries Rare Program From First World Series Sold For $228,780

A program from the first ever World Series, played between the Boston Americans and Pittsburgh Pirates in 1903, is set to hit the auction block. (Photo from Huggins & Scott Auctions)

The program is from Game 7 of the 1903 World Series between the Boston Americans and Pittsburgh Pirates. Boston won the game 7-3 at Exposition Park in Pittsburgh, taking the best-of-nine series five games to three.

The program is still in decent condition considering it’s 115 years old and was scored in pencil by a fan, making it a special and rare piece of baseball memorabilia. It’s the sole existing copy from Game 7 of the series, in which Cy Young led Boston to a victory. The program is 10 pages long and also features head-shot photos of Pirates players Honus Wagner, Harry Smith and Claude Ritchey, among others.

There are only two other known 1903 World Series programs. One is owned by the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown while a second copy sold for nearly $250,000 at the 2011 Louisville Slugger Museum auction.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s