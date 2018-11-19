BOSTON (CBS) — A piece of Boston’s World Series history has been sold for a huge price.

A program from the first World Series in baseball history was auctioned off Friday by Huggins & Scott Auctions for $228,780. It was expected to sell for between $150,000-$250,000.

The program is from Game 7 of the 1903 World Series between the Boston Americans and Pittsburgh Pirates. Boston won the game 7-3 at Exposition Park in Pittsburgh, taking the best-of-nine series five games to three.

The program is still in decent condition considering it’s 115 years old and was scored in pencil by a fan, making it a special and rare piece of baseball memorabilia. It’s the sole existing copy from Game 7 of the series, in which Cy Young led Boston to a victory. The program is 10 pages long and also features head-shot photos of Pirates players Honus Wagner, Harry Smith and Claude Ritchey, among others.

There are only two other known 1903 World Series programs. One is owned by the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown while a second copy sold for nearly $250,000 at the 2011 Louisville Slugger Museum auction.