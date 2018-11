BOSTON (CBS) — A man has died following a shooting in Mattapan early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were called to Westmore Road around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

No word yet on any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.