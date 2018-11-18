BOSTON (CBS) – A “ghost bike” now stands at the spot where a Boston University student was struck and killed by a dump truck last week.

Twenty-four-year-old Meng Jin had just arrived at BU from China in September for a new chapter in his life. Sunday, those who knew him paid tribute to his life and renewed calls for increased safety for bikers in the Boston area.

Flowers and candles surrounded the ceremonial bicycle in memory of Jin, who was a graduate student in the economics program.

“The loss of one impacts us all,” said Becca Wolfson, Boston Cyclist Union executive director. “This was the first in the City of Boston for someone biking in 2018 but there have been over 400 injury crashes each year in the City of Boston.”

The vigil was followed by bike ride to the State House and to City Hall calling for an end to avoidable crashes.

“I hope the obvious becomes obvious to people who drive here to the State House,” said Enrique Tamayl of Brookline.

Police say Jin was killed by a dump truck near the Museum of Science in Boston while making a turn. People who ride their bikes to work every day say there needs to be more safety measure put in place for bikers.

“There are measures that can be taken to make trucks safer including side guards and better visibility measures, crossover mirros and sensors,” said Wolfson.