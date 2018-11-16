YARMOUTH (CBS) – A landscaper lost part of his leg after getting it stuck in a wood chipper while working in Yarmouth.

The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. on Highbank Road in South Yarmouth. The victim lost a significant amount of blood.

Landscaping employees were treating the man when an ambulance arrived. Once a tourniquet was applied, the man was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MedFlight was requested, but could not fly due to weather.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident.

“Our hopes and prayers are with the injured young man and all those involved with saving his life,” Yarmouth Police said.