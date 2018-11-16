Weather Alert:School Delays And Closings
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with spray-painted swastikas found at a park gazebo and on a car.

Manchester police issued the warrant for 19-year-old Jamal Gray, of Manchester. They said he may be in Massachusetts.

Jamal Gray (Photo Courtesy: Manchester NH Police)

Police said the swastikas were found late last month. There also were other reports of graffiti spray-painted on a door and other vehicles.

Police said at Wagner Park, trash cans were overturned and random lines of spray paint were in several areas, including a painted swastika on the floor of the gazebo.

The symbol was washed away. On Veterans Day, community members held a candlelight vigil at the park.

