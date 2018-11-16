SHARON (CBS) – A Hyde Park man is facing charges after police say he broke into a Sharon home and assaulted a woman at knife point while her three young children were nearby.

Multiple people, including children, called 911 from a home on Billings Street following the incident Thursday night around 11:30 p.m.

A responding officer found 39-year-old Ricardo Francis in an upstairs bedroom. Police described Francis as “enraged.”

Police subdued Francis at gunpoint and he was arrested.

Francis allegedly attacked the woman who lived in the home with a knife. She suffered non-life threatening injuries while her three children were unhurt.

Sharon Police said the suspect and victims did not appear to know each other. The only connection is that Francis’ car ran off the road in the snow and hit a vehicle at the end of the driveway.

Francis is charged with armed home invasion and multiple felony charges. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Stoughton District Court.