BOSTON (CBS) — Prosecutors have dropped all charges against 21-year-old Kevin Williams in the murder of 67-year-old Jose Luis Phinn Williams in Dorchester. “The decision was based on a review of the evidence gathered and analyzed since the night of Jose Williams’ homicide and Kevin Williams’ arrest,” said a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Williams had been released on personal recognizance despite still being charged with murder and firearms offenses on Nov. 9. The D.A. announced Friday that the case needed further investigation and the ethical move would be to withdraw charges while they continue looking into it.

“Prosecutors said Williams’ arrest was supported by a detailed description of the assailant by an independent percipient witness at the scene; a positive identification of Williams as the gunman; and corroborating video footage – circumstances that clearly supported probable cause for the initial charges.” Then, after further investigation that included forensic testing, “they concluded that the evidence was insufficient to establish guilt or innocence.”

Suffolk District Attorney John P. Pappas said in the statement, “We don’t force the evidence to fit the case…We follow the facts wherever they lead, and today they led us to this decision. The investigation remains open, it remains active, and it remains a priority for us.”

Jose Williams was a father of two and a gas station clerk at the Fabian Gas Station in Dorchester. He was fatally shot around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston Police homicide detectives at 617-343-4700.