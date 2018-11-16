WORCESTER (CBS) – Snow moved in quickly across New England Thursday night into Friday morning, causing treacherous driving conditions and leading to school cancellations around the region.

Full List: School Closings

Crews had a hard time keeping Belmont Street in Worcester and the Worcester Hills clear. For hours drivers were struggling to get up and down the roadway.

Initially the city called for a delayed start to the school day on Friday. But by Friday morning, it was determined classes would be canceled.

Dozens of school districts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire had delayed openings on Friday while crews cleared the streets.

Meanwhile in Hanson, downed wires sparked a fire on top of the snow on Pleasant Street. Firefighters responded to the scene and reminded everyone to treat all downed wires as live.