WORCESTER (CBS) – Snow moved in quickly across New England Thursday night into Friday morning, causing treacherous driving conditions and leading to school cancellations around the region.

Full List: School Closings

Crews had a hard time keeping Belmont Street in Worcester and the Worcester Hills clear. For hours drivers were struggling to get up and down the roadway.

worcestersnow1 Snow Causes Treacherous Driving, School Delays Throughout New England

Residents push a car up a slippery road in Worcester. (WBZ-TV)

Initially the city called for a delayed start to the school day on Friday. But by Friday morning, it was determined classes would be canceled.

Dozens of school districts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire had delayed openings on Friday while crews cleared the streets.

hanson Snow Causes Treacherous Driving, School Delays Throughout New England

Downed wires sparked a fire in Hanson. (Image Credit: Hanson Fire Department)

Meanwhile in Hanson, downed wires sparked a fire on top of the snow on Pleasant Street. Firefighters responded to the scene and reminded everyone to treat all downed wires as live.

