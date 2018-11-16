Weather Alert:School Delays And Closings
Filed Under:Boston Snow, Local TV, Logan Airport, Michelle Fisher

BOSTON (CBS) – With flights delayed and canceled due to the storm, several arriving planes and the passengers on board had to wait hours for an available gate at Logan Airport.

That was the case for frustrated passengers on board one flight from Dallas.

Cam Goggins took to social media to share details of the ordeal.

cam goggins Passengers Stranded For Hours At Logan Airport Due To Snow

Snow impacted air travel at Logan Airport. (Image Credit: Cam Goggins)

After two hours, Goggins says those passengers from Dallas were finally able to get off the plane around 2 a.m.

They are now one of several groups of passengers scrambling to figure out how to make it to their final stops.

“We were stuck on the play for two hours,” said Breanna Taylor. “It really wasn’t that bad. It went pretty quickly. It started to get warm of course like normally it would on a plane when you’re just sitting there.”

Making matters worse, Friday begins the holiday travel rush on top of the airport still playing catch up.

