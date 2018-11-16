CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) – Discount bridal chain David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy, but says your dress is safe.

The company has come to an agreement with a vast majority of its lenders to shed $400 million in debt.

David’s Bridal says the filing won’t interrupt sales at stores or close any of their locations.

“For 60 years David’s has delivered for our customers on time, and the agreement announced today allows us to maintain that tradition for many years to come,” CEO Scott Key said in a statement.

David’s Bridal has stores in Danvers, Natick, North Attleboro, North Dartmouth, West Springfield and Westwood.