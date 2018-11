SOUTHBORO (CBS) — Firefighters from Southboro and Westboro responded to a house fire on Wyndemere Drive Thursday morning.

The Westboro Fire Department tweeted “now a 3rd Alarm transmitted” at about 8 a.m.

Pictures from the scene showed smoke and a hole in the center of the roof.

At least two ladder trucks were extended toward the roof of the home.

No word yet if there were any injuries. It is unclear what started the fire.