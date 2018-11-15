BOSTON (CBS) – The season’s first widespread winter storm dumped inches of snow in many towns across Massachusetts before switching to sleet and rain.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service.

Barnstable County

Sandwich 2.3

Bristol County

Dighton 6.5

Norton 5.1

Attleboro 5.0

New Bedford 4.0

North Dighton 3.8

Fairhaven 1.5

Essex County

Danvers 2.8

Hampden County

Springfield 7.1

Wilbraham 6.5

Middlesex County

Burlington 6.2

Concord 5.8

Reading 5.0

North Reading 5.0

Framingham 4.4

Hopkinton 4.0

Lexington 4.0

Wakefield 3.9

Dracut 3.7

Arlington Heights 3.5

North Chelmsford 3.0

Natick 3.0

South Natick 3.0

Billerica 2.5

Chelmsford 2.4

Norfolk County

Sharon 3.8

Needham 3.5

Randolph 3.4

Weymouth 3.0

Norwood 2.5

Walpole 2.5

North Weymouth 2.0

Plymouth County

Lakeville 5.2

Middleboro 3.9

Carver 3.3

East Bridgewater 3.0

Suffolk County

South Boston 1.0

Worcester County

Worcester 7.0

Boylston 6.8

Westborough 6.3

West Warren 6.0

Douglas 6.0

Grafton 4.5

Milford 3.5

Leominster 2.5