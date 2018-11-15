BOSTON (CBS) – The season’s first widespread winter storm dumped inches of snow in many towns across Massachusetts before switching to sleet and rain.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service.
Barnstable County
Sandwich 2.3
Bristol County
Dighton 6.5
Norton 5.1
Attleboro 5.0
New Bedford 4.0
North Dighton 3.8
Fairhaven 1.5
Essex County
Danvers 2.8
Hampden County
Springfield 7.1
Wilbraham 6.5
Middlesex County
Burlington 6.2
Concord 5.8
Reading 5.0
North Reading 5.0
Framingham 4.4
Hopkinton 4.0
Lexington 4.0
Wakefield 3.9
Dracut 3.7
Arlington Heights 3.5
North Chelmsford 3.0
Natick 3.0
South Natick 3.0
Billerica 2.5
Chelmsford 2.4
Norfolk County
Sharon 3.8
Needham 3.5
Randolph 3.4
Weymouth 3.0
Norwood 2.5
Walpole 2.5
North Weymouth 2.0
Plymouth County
Lakeville 5.2
Middleboro 3.9
Carver 3.3
East Bridgewater 3.0
Suffolk County
South Boston 1.0
Worcester County
Worcester 7.0
Boylston 6.8
Westborough 6.3
West Warren 6.0
Douglas 6.0
Grafton 4.5
Milford 3.5
Leominster 2.5