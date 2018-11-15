CONCORD N.H. (AP) — Prosecutors have accused a federal prison chaplain in New Hampshire of providing cellphones, tobacco, drugs, and other contraband to inmates in exchange for money.

Prosecutors say investigators seized Suboxone strips, tobacco and over $5,000 in proceeds from the office of 53-year-old Joseph Buenviaje at the federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire.

He’s been charged with bribery of a public official and providing contraband in prison.

Buenviaje was scheduled for a court appearance Thursday afternoon. A message was left with his attorney.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General investigated the case, with support from Berlin prison’s Office of the Special Investigative Supervisor.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)