BOSTON (CBS) – Nothing says winter like the sight of salt piles at the public works facility in South Boston.

Trucks were loading up with salt Wednesday night, getting ready to treat the roads ahead of the season’s first widespread snow and sleet.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is also putting out the reminder to people not to crowd the plows. Drivers should always stay 200 feet behind a plow during a storm and let them clear the road in front of you.

The MBTA is also preparing for the snow, which is expected to start Thursday evening when many people are heading home from work. Keolis says they are pre-positioning teams with salt and equipment to keep the rails and platforms clear.

They’re also reminding commuters to give yourself extra time to get to the train station to be careful on the platforms in case they are slippery. And of course, riders are urged to dress warm and remember a hat and gloves.

This winter, MassDOT says it will have 3,900 pieces of equipment available throughout the duration of storms. Among the equipment is over 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows, and 460 front-end loaders.