PEABODY (CBS) – A mother and her four-year-old son were hit by a car while crossing a street in Peabody Thursday evening.

Witnesses say they were crossing from a home daycare on Washington Street to get to the father’s car. Police say they suffered serious injuries.

The person behind the wheel of the car was an elderly man.

Police say speed did not appear to be a factor and they say it’s looking like it was an unfortunate accident.

The mother and son were brought to a Boston hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police say it’s unlikely any charges will be filed.