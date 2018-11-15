Weather Alert:School Delays And Closings
PEABODY (CBS) – A mother and her four-year-old son were hit by a car while crossing a street in Peabody Thursday evening.

Witnesses say they were crossing from a home daycare on Washington Street to get to the father’s car. Police say they suffered serious injuries.

A mother and her son were struck by a car on Washington Street (WBZ-TV)

The person behind the wheel of the car was an elderly man.

Police say speed did not appear to be a factor and they say it’s looking like it was an unfortunate accident.

The mother and son were brought to a Boston hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police say it’s unlikely any charges will be filed.

