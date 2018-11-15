DOVER, N.H. (CBS/AP) — A man making a cross-country trip on a recumbent bicycle to raise money for children with cancer was struck and killed on a Mississippi highway Tuesday. James Dobson, 32, of Lebanon, Maine, started in Dover, New Hampshire on Oct. 1.

According to Dodson’s GoFundMe page, all of the money he raised would go to Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD). His goal was to ride 60 miles daily all the way to San Diego, California.

“I’m just a guy pedaling a bicycle to help give children an opportunity just like you and I have. I want them to be able to grow old and enjoy all of life’s attractions. All children should have every chance to hug there mom’s and dad’s and brothers, and aunts, uncles for so many years. They need the chance to go to friends birthdays and to celebrate there own,” Dobson wrote.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the Dobson was on Highway 98 west of Hattiesburg on Tuesday afternoon when he was struck from behind by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident is under investigation.

Keith Loud, the physician in chief at CHaD, said in a statement he was moved not only by Dobson’s dedication but the courage it took to ride across the country in an effort to give back.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)