BOSTON (CBS) – Kirk Minihane, the sports talk radio host who has been off the airwaves since September while he dealt with mental health issues, will not return to WEEI’s morning show, the station announced Thursday.

Minihane first revealed in August that he struggled with suicidal thoughts and was hospitalized. He returned to the show in early September, but announced a short time later he would be taking a an indefinite leave of absence.

In October, Minihane tweeted that he was cleared to return, but claimed the station was preventing him from being on air.

WEEI announced on Thursday that Minihane will not be back on the Kirk and Callahan show that he co-hosted with Gerry Callahan.

Instead, Minihane will launch a new national radio show, podcast and column through the Radio.com app, which is owned by WEEI’s parent company Entercom. Minihane’s new show is expected to launch in early 2019.

“I’m extremely excited to return to the air and reach a national audience, with greater autonomy to focus on a variety of topics, and even more digital platforms to connect with my fans,” said Kirk Minihane in a statement.

Callahan will host the “Mut and Callahan” show with Mike Mutnansky.