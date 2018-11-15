BOSTON (CBS) — For the last 11 years, Wellesley native Chris Tierney lived out his dream as a defender for the New England Revolution.

On Thursday, fighting back tears at Gillette Stadium, Tierney announced he was hanging up his cleats at the age of 32.

“After 11 seasons, the time has come for me to step away from the game I love,” said Tierney. “I feel honored and privileged to have been able to live my dream of playing for the club I grew up supporting. The New England Revolution has always been, and will continue to be, a huge part of my life. Retirement has been a difficult decision, but I walk away with the satisfaction of knowing that I gave everything I had.”

Tierney was the longest-tenured outfield player in Revolution history with 11 seasons of service. He finishes his career in the top four in the club history in several major statistical categories, including games played (third, 246), games started (fourth, 220), minutes played (fourth, 19,422), assists (tied-fourth, 40), and game-winning assists (second, 16). He helped guide the Revs to a 2008 North American SuperLiga title as well as appearances in the 2014 MLS Cup and 2016 U.S. Open Cup finals.

A graduate of Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Tierney had a successful four-year career at the University of Virginia before being drafted 13th overall by the Revolution in 2009. Tierney was an MLS All-Star in 2015 and earned the team’s Defender of the Year honors in 2016. He was also one of the club’s most accomplished postseason players, and is one of just two Revolution players ever to score in an MLS Cup Final (scoring the game-tying goal in the 79th minute against the LA Galaxy in the 2014 final).