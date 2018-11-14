METHUEN (CBS) – It’s a dream come true for two young brothers missing their soldier/mom. She’s been away, training, for seven months, but not anymore, and her homecoming was the best kind of surprise.

Teacher Kerri Martin set the stage for the surprise, telling students at the Timony Elementary School in Methuen that this would be an assembly to talk about Veterans Day.

Many of the kids sent cards to veterans this year. “We want to honor a couple of kids that sent things,” Martin told the students.

She then called up 8-year-old Jacob Cobb, and his 12-year-old brother Tyler. That’s when she shocked the crowd by bringing out a special guest, their mother.

Nothing could hold the brothers back as they ran into her arms. Their mother, Private First Class Kelli Davidson, US Army National Guard, was home. “Oh, I had butterflies in my stomach. It was like Christmas morning,” she says.

Kelli had been gone for seven months, training in Oklahoma and Texas. “This is my first time home. I missed a lot. I’m excited to be back with the boys,” she says.

“They called me up and I had no clue. And then I looked to the right of me and I saw my mom,” Tyler says.

“I just started running and gave her a hug. I was so happy,” says Jacob.

“It’s been long, but we’re back now,” adds Tyler.

Private Davidson now begins her National Guard service, one weekend each month and two weeks each year.