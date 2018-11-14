REVERE (CBS) — A bus driver has been fired and a bus monitor has been put on paid administrative leave after a young special needs student was left alone on a school bus for four hours Tuesday.

The boy was checked out by EMTs once he was found and is uninjured.

According to the Revere Public Schools Superintendent Dianne Kelly, the bus monitor is an employee of Revere Public Schools. The bus driver was hired through an outside contractor, VSP Livery Service.

The bus company has since confirmed the driver was fired and that this has never happened in their 20 years of business.

Kelly said the bus driver and monitor went through their morning pickup route together. They didn’t see the boy because he was asleep in a booster seat.

When the driver returned for his afternoon route, he saw the boy and called the Revere Public Schools Transportation Department and then brought him to the high school where the department is located. At that point, 911 was called, said Kelly.

An emergency meeting was held Wednesday morning. Bus drivers and monitors were told they must walk all the way to the back of their buses to check for children.

Police and the Department of Children and Families are now investigating.