By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, low carb diet

BOSTON (CBS) – Here’s something to chew on. A new study finds that low-carb diets cause people to burn more calories than other diets.

Researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital in conjunction with Framingham State University followed overweight volunteers who were given fully prepared meals for 20 weeks. They found that those on the low-carb plan burned more calories than those on the high-carb plan, as many as 250 additional calories a day.

When people go on a diet, they often regain the weight they have lost because their metabolism slows and they burn fewer calories, but this study finds a low carb diet could actually burn more calories and help keep the weight off.

