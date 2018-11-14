WATCH LIVE:9:45 am Framingham Schools Superintendent Update On Threatening Notes
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BC Eagles, Boston College, college football rankings, Local TV, NCAA Football, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) –Following a 27-7 loss to Clemson, the Boston College Eagles have fallen three spots in the rankings.

Boston College now sits at 20th in the College Football Playoff rankings. They fell five spots in the AP rankings, dropping from 17th to 22nd.

With Saturday’s loss, Boston College is 7-3 on the season, touting a 4-2 record in ACC play. The Eagles couldn’t get anything going against the Tigers after losing starting quarterback Anthony Brown to an abdominal injury on their first possession. Sophomore EJ Perry took over for Brown, and threw for just 98 yards in the 27-7 loss. Running back AJ Dillon was also ineffective, rushing for just 39 yards on 16 carries, as Boston College mustered just 113 yards of offense.

BC head coach Steve Addazio said Brown is day-to-day as the Eagles prepare for Saturday’s ACC clash with the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee. The Eagles close their regular season slate against 12th-ranked Syracuse at Alumni Stadium on Nov. 24.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s