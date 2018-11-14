BOSTON (CBS) –Following a 27-7 loss to Clemson, the Boston College Eagles have fallen three spots in the rankings.

Boston College now sits at 20th in the College Football Playoff rankings. They fell five spots in the AP rankings, dropping from 17th to 22nd.

With Saturday’s loss, Boston College is 7-3 on the season, touting a 4-2 record in ACC play. The Eagles couldn’t get anything going against the Tigers after losing starting quarterback Anthony Brown to an abdominal injury on their first possession. Sophomore EJ Perry took over for Brown, and threw for just 98 yards in the 27-7 loss. Running back AJ Dillon was also ineffective, rushing for just 39 yards on 16 carries, as Boston College mustered just 113 yards of offense.

BC head coach Steve Addazio said Brown is day-to-day as the Eagles prepare for Saturday’s ACC clash with the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee. The Eagles close their regular season slate against 12th-ranked Syracuse at Alumni Stadium on Nov. 24.