BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A Black Panther “slash claw” and a plastic Power Rangers sword are among the toys topping a consumer safety group’s annual list of worst toys for the holiday season. Massachusetts-based World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., unveiled its list Tuesday at a Boston children’s hospital.

A Nerf gun, a Cabbage Patch Kids doll, and a xylophone for infants made the list, along with a plush doll that comes with a small kitten as an accessory, a stomp rocket, and a pillow pet that lights up.

The nonprofit organization’s president, Joan Siff, says many of the toys represent choking, eye and other safety hazards that surface year after year.

A plastic knife sold with magnetic fruit could “cause puncture wounds and other blunt force trauma injuries,” said W.A.T.C.H.

A pull-along dog on wheels was cited for its 19-inch sting and lack of warning to parents.

The Toy Association, a toy industry trade group, says the annual list is biased and inaccurate. “By law, all toys sold in the United States must meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards. To be sure, W.A.T.C.H. does not test the toys listed in its report to check their safety… W.A.T.C.H. tends to focus on products with safety instructions and warnings, as if responsibly providing safety information to consumers is somehow an indication that a product cannot be safe for use or for sale, when the opposite is true,” the association responded in a statement.

W.A.T.C.H. has been releasing its list for more than four decades.

