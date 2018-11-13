BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is back with the Bruins.

The goaltender was on the ice for the start of practice on Tuesday morning at the team’s practice facility in Brighton, in advance of the team’s road trip to Colorado, Dallas and Arizona this week.

The Bruins announced on Friday that the 31-year-old netminder would be taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. Neither the team, nor Rask, nor his teammates added any further explanation, leaving a bit of a mystery surrounding the goaltender’s absence.

Rask has started seven games this season, posting an uncharacteristically high 3.05 goals-against average and uncharacteristically low .901 save percentage. Those numbers are affected in large part by Rask’s season debut, during which he allowed five goals on 19 shots. Since then, Rask has played more like his usual self, going 4-3-0 with a .917 save percentage and 2.49 GAA.

Meanwhile Jaroslav Halak, who was brought to Boston as Rask’s backup, has been arguably the best goaltender in the NHL. Halak has posted a .945 save percentage and 1.77 GAA while posting a 6-1-0 record. Halak started both Bruins games in Rask’s absence, winning them both.

The team plays in Colorado on Wednesday night.